Sandbags in high demand across Bay Area as residents prepare for storm

Thousands of sandbags are being distributed ahead of Wednesday's extreme storm, and some cities are running low. Here's a look at locations across the Bay Area.

In preparation for Wednesday's storm, San Francisco Public Works is expecting to get more sandbags by early Tuesday afternoon after running out Monday.

If they need to, they will distribute them during extended hours, depending on the supply, said spokesperson Rachel Gordon.

RELATED: SF leaders discuss how city is preparing for major Level 5 storm tomorrow

Gordon said they've given out 8,500 sandbags since Saturday, are expecting three to four thousand Tuesday and several more thousand in the coming days.

Daly City Public Works Director Richard Chiu said they are running low on supply.

"Sandbags are running low throughout the entire county so everyone's trying to make sure they have enough supply," Chiu said, but he added: "So far, so good for Daly City in terms of having enough sand and sandbags."

In Oakland, there was also a big demand for sandbags, as crews gave out free sandbags on Shepherd Canyon Road Tuesday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Most of region under moderate flooding risk ahead of atmospheric river

Oakland is giving away up to 10 free sandbags at two locations during normal hours this week.

This as crews across the Bay Area continue to clean up after the weekend storm and gear up for the next one.

San Francisco Public Works will be limiting sandbags to five per address, because of a limited supply.

"We really want to be clear that if people have had their properties flood before, if they're prone to flooding, that's when they need sandbags," Gordon said. "If they haven't had flooding before in other storms, you likely don't need them. Please, really be mindful of that, that we want to make sure we get sandbags out to the people who need them most."

In Contra Costa County, residents also filled up sandbags ahead of Wednesday's storm.

There are six sandbag pickup locations across the county, including in Walnut Creek, Concord, and Richmond.

Locations in Contra Costa County giving out sandbags ahead of the storm.

You need to take a shovel but the sand and bags are free.

Tuesday, the city of East Palo Alto is giving away sandbags to residents, at three locations.

TIMELINE: Tomorrow's very strong storm upgraded to Level 5; NWS says could cause 'loss of life'

Gordon said you can check their Twitter page or website to see when they get the sandbags and plan to give them out.

She's asking you don't get on roads during the storm if you don't need to and have extra food on hand.

You should check with your city or county to see if they're giving away sandbags.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live