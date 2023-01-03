Bay Area storm live updates: Most of region under moderate flooding risk ahead of atmospheric river

Today is a good day to prepare for another significant storm arriving tomorrow which will bring flood and damage concerns with heavy rain and high winds.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An extremely dangerous atmospheric river is taking aim at the San Francisco Bay Area and the first round of rain is expected to move into the region early Wednesday morning.

However, ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says that the first round won't be the worst of it. The second wave which arrives anywhere between 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. will slowly crawl over us with heavy rain which will make our flooding threat high.

TIMELINE: Tomorrow's very strong storm upgraded to Level 5; NWS says could cause 'loss of life'

This storm is ranking a Level 5 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. This is the first level 5 storm in the history of the scale.

Jan. 3, 2023

10 a.m.

SF leaders to discuss how city is preparing for storm

San Francisco leaders will provide an update at 12:45 p.m. on how the city is preparing for the incoming atmospheric river. This comes after the city saw more than 5 inches of rain fall on New Year's Eve causing widespread flooding making it the second wettest day in recorded history in San Francisco.

8:30 a.m.



Most of Bay Area under moderate risk of flooding

The National Weather Service has placed most of the Bay Area under a moderate risk of flooding tomorrow for excessive rainfall. ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says given our wet soil conditions produced by recent heavy rains, flooding is likely.

Jan. 2, 2023

3 p.m.

NWS says powerful storm could cause 'loss of life'

The National Weather Service said Monday that this upcoming storm will likely be "the most impactful system on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time."

NWS officials say not only will this storm bring flooding, power outages and "disruption to commerce," it will also most likely cause loss of human life. They say this system will be brutal and needs to be taken seriously.

