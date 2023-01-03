Timeline: Tomorrow's very strong storm upgraded to Level 5; NWS says could cause 'loss of life'

As the Bay Area works to clean up from New Year's Eve flooding, another strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the region. Here's a timeline.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the San Francisco Bay Area works to clean up after a power atmospheric river dumped several inches of rain causing devastating flooding over New Year's Eve weekend, another strong storm is taking aim at the region Wednesday.

Wednesday's very strong storm has been upgraded to a level 5 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma has upgraded this storm from a Level 3 to a Level 5 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Tuma says everything is saturated right now, so it won't take a lot of rain to create issues.

The flood threat is extremely high especially in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Strong winds gusting 40-60 mph will also cause a lot of trees to come down.

The National Weather Service said Monday that this upcoming storm will likely be "the most impactful system on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time."

NWS officials say not only will this storm bring flooding, power outages and "disruption to commerce," it will also most likely cause loss of human life. They say this system will be brutal and needs to be taken seriously.

