3-year-old boy fatally shot inside Santa Clara home; suspect arrested, police say

Santa Clara officers arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed someone inside a home early Tuesday morning, police said.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A three-year-old boy has been identified as the victim fatally shot inside a Santa Clara home early Tuesday morning, police said.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., authorities responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Poinciana Drive after a mother called police to report her live-in boyfriend shot her son, 3-year-old Ivan Martinez-Alvarado.

Upon arrival, they found a shooting victim in the residence already dead, police said. CPR was performed.

Santa Clara officers say they detained 24-year-old, Sergio Colin Gomez, near the home, who resisted arrest.

Police said after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

The man is not related to the boy, officials said.

Police say the suspect is in custody and is expected to be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with evidence and/or information are asked to contact Detective Hagg at 408-615-4814 or email him at fhagg@santaclaraca.gov.

UPDATE

On Saturday, March 2, a family friend informed ABC7, a GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of 3-year-old Ivan.

