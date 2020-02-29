Second suspect arrested in brazen armed robbery caught on video in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say a second suspect involved in a brazen armed robbery on a driveway that was caught on camera in early February has been arrested.

Authorities arrested Michael Monah, 30, from Emeryville on February 20 in El Cerrito.



He has been charged with robbery and a probation violation by the Alameda County District Attorney's office.

The robbery happened on February 10 on Damuth St. in Oakland.

The other suspect, Latif Malik, was arrested two weeks ago in Los Banos. California Highway Patrol officers said he cut his hair and was planning to leave California.
