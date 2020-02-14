ONLYONABC7NEWS.COM: East Bay armed robbery victim speaks out

OAKLAND, (KGO) -- In the East Bay, police are investigating a series of brazen armed robberies that they believe are connected.People throughout the Bay Area, including law enforcement investigators, have been watching video of one of the robberies and believe at least one of the suspects is involved in multiple crimes throughout the Bay Area.New video obtained by ABC7 News shows an armed robbery suspect walking down San Pablo Avenue in Richmond, moments before he allegedly robbed a man walking ahead of him, at gunpoint."He attacked me from behind and he put a gun in my stomach and he took my money and he said give me all your money and shut up and don't say anything," said Panfilo Perez, who said the robber smiled at him when the passed each other on the sidewalk, before turning around, following him, and holding him up.Perez gave the suspect his wallet, which he says only had $8 inside, and then he called police."Brazen, very brazen," said Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy with Richmond Police Department about the suspect who allegedly robbed Perez around 5:15 p.m. Monday on a very busy street."He's bold and I think it's more of he thinks he's not going to get caught and he can get away with these crimes," said Sgt. Pomeroy.While looking at surveillance video, Sgt. Pomeroy says he realized that the suspect looked a lot like another man involved in an Oakland robbery earlier that same day."We noticed a lot of similarities," said Sgt. Pomeroy.Ring video from Damuth Street in Oakland shows two men sneaking up on a young man cleaning his car in his driveway, then robbing him at gunpoint around 1:30 p.m. that same day.The Oakland victim told ABC7 they stole his phone and gold jewelry.With all the video circulating, security from the Serramonte Center in Daly City called police and said they believe one of the suspects shoplifted clothing from three stores at the mall last Wednesday.Neither of the robbery victims were physically hurt, but Perez worries that the robber's crimes might escalate."I think police need to catch this man," said Perez.Oakland PD says because of the Richmond armed robbery, they have bumped of their reward to $7,500, for information that leads to an arrest in this case.They are also hoping to speak to anyone who has information about the suspects or relevant video that could help them with their investigation.OAKLAND PD NUMBER FOR TIPS OR VIDEO ABOUT ROBBERIES: 510-238-3326OAKLAND PD AND CRIME STOPPERS OF OAKLAND: 510-777-8572