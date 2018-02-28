Security video enables police to catch Broadmoor shooting suspects

Homicide suspects Devin Lum, left, and Doriandrew Duffguardado, right, appear in their mugshots. (KGO-TV)

By
BROADMOOR, Calif. (KGO) --
The two suspects in the double murders last Sunday outside the Hillside Market in the tiny Peninsula village of Broadmoor were arraigned Wednesday at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.

Davin Lum, the suspected shooter is in custody without bail.

Bail for his suspected accomplice Doriandrew Duffguardado was set at $500,000.

Both men in their early 20's, were arrested Monday night.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe tells ABC7news a verbal altercation between the victims and the suspects led to the shooting.

Michael Garcia-Salem and Vanessa Guillory were shot and killed. Another victim is being treated at SF General Hospital.

ABC7 News has learned that a security camera outside the Hillside Market, where the shooting took place, captured the entire shooting incident as well as the license plate of the getaway car.

That enabled police to wrap up their investigation in 24 hours and make arrests.
