SF condo assault suspect to be booked into jail on previous warrant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The suspect in an assault on a woman at a condo in San Francisco is expected to surrender to a warrant for aggravated assault.Austin James Vincent, 25, is expected to surrender himself to San Francisco Police on a $100,000 arrest warrant when he appears in San Francisco Superior Court today.The warrant was obtained in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred near 4th and Brannan Streets on February 4, 2019. The victim from the incident saw Vincent's booking photo for the alleged assault at the SF condo in the news and recognized him. The victim contacted law enforcement and an investigation was initiated.Police said the victim and several friends encountered Vincent as they waited for a rideshare. Vincent, armed with a knife, made a threat to kill and advanced on the victim and her friends, police said. The victims ran to their rideshare vehicle and eventually left the city.After obtaining an arrest warrant, SFPD officers began surveillance of Vincent who was wearing a court ordered ankle monitor and was receiving treatment in a San Francisco residential facility.Vincent's attorneys arranged for him to surrender at his court appearance and he is expected booked into the San Francisco County Jail.SFPD also began investigations in separate incidents in the Central and Southern Police Districts to determine if Vincent was involved. The victims in these cases also came forward after seeing Vincent's booking photo following his August 11 arrest.