2 teen girls arrested in connection to scooter attack near SF's Dolores Park, police say

A San Francisco man says his wife may lose vision in an eye after the couple was attacked by two suspects on a scooter in the city's Mission District.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two 17-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of attacking a couple near San Francisco's Dolores Park earlier this month that left one victim with a severe eye injury, police said Tuesday.

Police found one of the suspects in custody in Alameda County for an unrelated incident, while the other suspect was detained on 24th and Mission streets over the weekend. Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.

Police say the teens were allegedly riding electric scooters when they rode into the couple. The suspects then got off the scooters and started attacking the victims by punching them. The suspects fled the scene.

One victim, a mother to a 6-month-old, was transported to a hospital for fractures caused by the assault. In an exclusive interview with ABC7 News on Feb. 15, the husband shared his wife's condition.

"She had a CAT scan and has an orbital fracture, basically a fracture in her eye. She is at risk of possibly losing her vision. She may have to have surgery on her eye," he said.

The husband says the experience has left the couple traumatized, and they're considering moving away after decades of living in the city.

