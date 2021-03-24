race in america

SF Mayor Breed announces new safety measures for Asian community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a new program with the Street Violence Intervention Program, Community Youth Center and Self-help for the Elderly to patrol parts of the city in response to crimes against the Asian community.

The program includes an escort program for AAPI seniors who have been afraid to go out to the bank, post office, doctor's office because of recent violent attacks.

Community safety teams will patrol:
  • Grant and Stockton Streets in Chinatown

  • Clement Street in the Richmond

  • Leland Avenue in Visitacion Valley

  • San Bruno Avenue in the Portola

  • Larkin, Eddy, Turk, Ellis, Golden Gate Street in the Tenderloin




