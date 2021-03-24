SF Mayor Breed announces new safety measures for Asian community

Grant and Stockton Streets in Chinatown



Clement Street in the Richmond



Leland Avenue in Visitacion Valley



San Bruno Avenue in the Portola



Larkin, Eddy, Turk, Ellis, Golden Gate Street in the Tenderloin

Invoking the legacy of the Guardian Angels, SF Mayor London Breed announced the a new program with the Street Violence Intervention Program, Community Youth Center and Self-help for the Elderly to patrol parts of the city in response to crimes against the Asian community pic.twitter.com/WkZWzt9Te7 — Matt Boone (@MattBooneNews) March 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced a new program with the Street Violence Intervention Program, Community Youth Center and Self-help for the Elderly to patrol parts of the city in response to crimes against the Asian community.The program includes an escort program for AAPI seniors who have been afraid to go out to the bank, post office, doctor's office because of recent violent attacks.