jeff adachi

I-Team's Dan Noyes presses San Francisco police chief to apologize to journalist Bryan Carmody after controversial raid

By and Khaled Sayed
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a sudden about face by San Francisco police on the raid of a journalist's home. Chief William Scott is now apologizing and the Mayor London Breed is calling for an independent investigation.

It all stems back to the death of San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi on February 22.

A day after that, freelance journalist Bryan Carmody obtained the police report on Adachi's death and sold it to ABC7 and other stations.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor orders independent investigation into raid on journalist's home

In April, police asked Carmody to reveal his source for the report, but he refused.

On May 10, police then raided Carmody's home, seizing thousands of dollars of equipment.

RELATED: I-Team questions police chief about raid on journalist's home, Jeff Adachi investigation

Press groups across the country protested the raid.

Earlier this week a judge ordered the police to return Carmody's equipment. And Scott said Carmody is under investigation for "criminal conspiracy."

And now the I-Team's Dan Noyes pressed the chief to apologize to Carmody after the graduation of the 263rd police academy at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

Scott: "We do, I owe an apology."
Noyes: "To whom?"
Scott: "To the people of San Francisco."
Noyes: "How about to Bryan Carmody?"
Scott: "To Bryan Carmody, as well."
Noyes: "Why?"
Scott: "We made some mistakes."

