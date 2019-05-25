San Francisco mayor orders independent investigation into raid on journalist's home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed says SFPD Chief Bill Scott has "acknowledged the department's mistakes and apologized" for a controversial raid on a journalist's home, adding that it was "unacceptable and we have to do better."Chief Scott announced Friday that an independent, impartial investigation is being launched into the controversial raid on journalist Bryan Carmody's home.Chief Scott told the San Francisco Chronicle he is sorry for a raid on Carmody's home in the search for the source of a leaked a police report on the death of public defender Jeff Adachi.When our I-Team reporter Dan Noyes questioned Scott about the raid earlier this week, Scott went so far as to say the department was looking into whether Carmody conspired to steal the report.Police searched Carmody's home and office two weeks ago as part of their investigation.The search sparked outrage and made national headlines -- raising questions over whether the search broke state laws protecting journalists' rights.Chief Scott emailed ABC7 a statement that reads, in part, "I am specifically concerned by a lack of due diligence by department investigators in seeking search warrants and appropriately addressing Mr. Carmody's status as a member of the news media."It continues, "This has raised important questions about our handling of this case and whether the California shield law was violated."Chief Scott also says an independent investigation will be conducted."We understand that faith in SFPD has been shaken and we will work hard to restore it," he said.