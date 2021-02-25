1 shot while trying to stop robbers inside East Bay Target, workers say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Target store Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7 was overhead around 2:30 p.m. where you could see heavy police presence surrounding the building.

The Contra Costa Fire Department tells ABC7 News someone was found shot near the pharmacy, during what's been reported as an armed robbery.

A Target worker says the person was shot in the leg after trying to stop the two robbers.

That person is at the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not given an update on any suspects.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
