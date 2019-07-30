7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Next steps for consumers after Capital One hack, FTC's new interactive robocall website, and almost a third of delivery drivers eat customers' food

A hacker accessed the personal information of 106 million Capital One credit card holders or credit card applicants in the U.S. and Canada, in the latest massive data breach at a l

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Capital One's been hacked. Now what?

As to be expected with the news of Capital One hack, many consumers are left wondering what to do next. And not just Capital One customers - anyone who has applied for a Capital One card is at risk of having their data stolen.

Capital One has apologized for hack and fixed the vulnerability that alleged hacker Paige A. Thompson exploited in order to get the data. Capital One created a web page with more information for concerned consumers, and will notify those who have been impacted via email. They will also offer free credit monitoring and identity protection.

But in the meantime, consumers can take several steps to protect themselves. Current customers of Capital One can contact customer service and have their credit cards frozen. They should also check their credit card and bank statements regularly to see if there has been any suspicious activity; going back through several months' worth of statements is also recommended.

Some people may already subscribe to credit monitoring service, or get credit monitoring through their banks or credit cards, and should continue to do so. All consumers are able to check their credit reports directly with the reporting bureaus for free by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com. (To learn how to make your free credit reports last longer, check out Michael Finney's Quick Tip!)

Consumers may also want to consider freezing their credit, which blocks any attempts to open new lines of credit in their name. Consumers can freeze their credit for free by contacting the three reporting bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) individually. NerdWallet has a helpful guide here.

Finally, consumers need to be on high alert for new scams. Experts warn that phishing scams will spike after this hack. Consumers should never reveal their private information in unsolicited phone calls or emails, and should think twice before clicking links from unfamiliar senders.



New interactive site from the FTC aims to educate consumers about robocalls

The Federal Trade Commission has launched a new interactive site to help consumers combat robocalls.

The FTC's new online page will allow consumers to more easily search for information via maps and other interactive tools. Users will be able to see what kinds of fraudulent calls are prevalent in their areas - live callers versus pre-recorded robocalls, the topics the calls were about, for example - in order to educate themselves on what to avoid. The page also contains statistics from the FTC's Do Not Call list.



28 percent of delivery drivers eat their customers' food, says survey

Almost a third of delivery drivers have eaten food from the orders they were transporting, according to a new survey.

The restaurant supplier US Foods surveyed 1,518 people who use food delivery apps such as DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub. The recent study uncovered that 28 percent of delivery drivers have eaten from their customers' orders.

In an interview with FOX Business, "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer commented on the findings. "I think they're eating a couple of our shrimps here and there," he said. Taffer also mentioned that situations like this can be avoided if the food delivery industry set their own standards for packaging.

"I think as an industry we need to look at creating some type of a safety seal that's a standard that everybody uses for delivery." Taffer said.



