DIY alarm systems gain popularity

Many homeowners are spending hundreds of dollars to ensure their homes are safe from burglars while they are away. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney looks at the latest in home security systems.Here's some of what's available in the do it yourself home security market.Mike Langberg and Thad White demonstrated for us the Ooma Home Security System.Its sensors alert the homeowner with an audible alarm or text notification when a door or window is opened, It also can detect motion and even water leaks.The cameras can also be set to record anything that moves, unless you rather not."You can set it up in the privacy mode in the camera to not record when family members are home, said White.One unique feature is Ooma's remote 911 system.You can use a mobile app to call 911 from anywhere, and be connected with your local 911 dispatcher"So no matter where you are, you can be traveling overseas, you can be at the office. You can trigger that 911 call and the emergency responders, the operators seize the call coming from your home," White explained.Ooma is one of the newer entries into the home security market.At this Best Buy in San Jose, smart home specialist Bosy Rodriguez has seen the home security department double in size in just three years."A lot of people come in and ask for secure systems because they want to do everything themselves and they want to make sure their home is secure," she said.The two most popular brands at Best Buy are Ring and Nest. Both systems have many features in common including facial recognition, which Ooma also has.If the camera doesn't recognize someone in your home, you'll automatically get an alert.Both the Ring and Nest have infrared night vision cameras. Ring also has a floodlight camera for better lighting."If you want to be able to see in color and if you want to be able to see a better discrimination of a person or whoever is outside, it's better to have lights," said Rodriguez.Ring and Nest are also known for their doorbell cameras.You'll be able to speak to the person at the door even if you're away."They won't know if you're home or not because you can speak to it even if you're not home," said Nikko Aniag of Home Depot.The Schlage Lock which requires a security code allows you to lock or unlock your door from anywhere ."It's peace of mind. If you go somewhere. You're driving off to work already. Did I lock my door. You can check your app," he said.For additional security, you can upgrade your do it yourself system to pay someone to monitor your home for you.