Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents

SAN FRANCISCO --Are you a new or expecting parent who needs help finding the best baby gear for your little one? Walmart is hosting an event this weekend that could point you in the right direction and save you some money.
Baby Savings Day will be held at participating Walmart stores on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Customers will be able to try out baby products like car seats, crib mattresses, diaper bags, sippy cups and more. They will also be able to talk to specialists to get expert advice about each product and take home samples and coupons.
Here's a list of participating locations in Bay Area:
-2701 N Texas St. Fairfield, CA
-40580 Albrae St. Fremont, CA
-44009 Osgood Rd. Fremont, CA
-7150 Camoni Arroyo Gilroy, CA
-301 Ranch Dr. Milpitas, CA
-2203 Loveridge Rd. Pittsburg, CA
-4501 Rosewood Dr. Pleasanton, CA
-777 Story Rd. San Jose, CA
-5095 Almaden Expy. San Jose, CA
-1919 Davis St. San Leandro, CA
-1919 15555 Hesperian Blvd. San Leandro, CA
-9100 Alcosta Blvd. San Ramon, CA
-30600 Dyer St. Union City, CA
-941 Alamo Dr. Vacaville, CA
If you don't see your city on the list, or don't live in the Bay Area, CLICK HERE to find the participating store closest to you.
Select baby items will be on sale in-store and online through Feb. 28. To check out those items, visit www.walmart.com.