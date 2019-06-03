Sideshow caught on tape in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With the return of nice weather comes the return of sideshows in Oakland.On Sunday afternoon, nearly 100 people gathered at the intersection of MacArthur Blvd and 35th Avenue in the city's Laurel neighborhood for an illegal sideshow.Video captured by a driver caught in the traffic back-up on 35th Avenue shows at least four or five cars spinning donuts in the intersection at about 3:20pm.Oakland Police received several calls from concerned neighbors and drivers. Oakland Police tell ABC7 News officers are doing mandatory sideshow patrol on the weekends.