sideshow

Sideshow caught on tape in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- With the return of nice weather comes the return of sideshows in Oakland.

On Sunday afternoon, nearly 100 people gathered at the intersection of MacArthur Blvd and 35th Avenue in the city's Laurel neighborhood for an illegal sideshow.

RELATED: Sideshow and street racing spectators in San Jose will soon face fines, jail time

Video captured by a driver caught in the traffic back-up on 35th Avenue shows at least four or five cars spinning donuts in the intersection at about 3:20pm.

Oakland Police received several calls from concerned neighbors and drivers. Oakland Police tell ABC7 News officers are doing mandatory sideshow patrol on the weekends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcarsopdsideshowpolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIDESHOW
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland sideshows called 'monster' as violence, crashes continue
Crackdown on sideshows in Oakland every weekend this summer
EXCLUSIVE: Driver carjacked during Oakland sideshow breaks silence
Police cracking down on Oakland sideshows this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News