PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival hires armed security

A poster advertising the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival is pictured on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in San Jose, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The impact of the Pittsburgh mass shooting has had a ripple effect on a Jewish film festival in the South Bay. Hired security has been added.

There has been offers of help from members of the Christian and Muslim communities.

RELATED: What we know about Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers

The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival took that step immediately, even though there has never been a threat in the 27 years of the festival's existence.

"These are people who work for a private security company and are from various police forces, either retired or after hours work," said Mark Levine, president of the Festival's board.

RELATED: Bay Area continues to honor synagogue shooting victims

The Festival typically draws about 8,000 people over the course of four weeks. On Sunday, there was a show of solidarity by representatives from the Christian and Muslim communities. San Jose City College math professor Hasan Rahim, who directs outreach for the Evergreen Muslim Center, spoke to the audience.

"If you need more manpower, here we are," he told the audience. "And that's exactly what my wife and I and a few others went there to say that's we're from another faith, but it doesn't matter. We're all in this together. Whatever we can do, we'll do."

The Film Festival has been underway for two weeks with two more weeks before closing on November 11th. One of tonight's featured films is a drama in Hebrew about a young man's struggle between family obligations and his own aspirations. That will be followed by a comedy about the ups and downs of a French couple.

RELATED: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: What we know about the 11 victims

Festival executive director Tzvia Shelef says she understands how the tragedy in Pittsburgh might cause some to stay away, but the support of people from other faiths has been touching.

"Every community is offering this help, offering this help to come and help us out - safety, security, just to show love, and it's really extraordinary," she said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
securityfilm festivaljewishreligionpittsburgh synagogue shootingmoviesSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Witness describes horrific Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
More pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Top Stories
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
San Francisco considers hiring trash sorters to reduce waste
Marin County tobacco shops caught in middle of vaping battle
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
Twitter may be saying goodbye to the 'like' button
Show More
Mom of missing Texas 2-year-old arrested and charged
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
Police: Woman wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Sunnyvale
Electronic skateboard maker growing and hiring in Santa Cruz
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' border against migrant caravan
More News