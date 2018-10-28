Bay Area continues to honor synagogue shooting victims

People hear a lot of things as they walk down The Embarcadero, but Sunday, something sounded really nice.A group called Future Chorus could be spotted in front of the Ferry Building, belting out tunes for crowds of people walking by."We're aiming to sing to give a little context to what's going on right now," Lena Wolff, founder of Future Chorus said. "I think we're in a combination of outrage and trying to sing about love."Future Chorus decided on a whim to sing on Sunday in light of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The tragedy left 11 people dead and six injured.The songs heard along the Embarcadero were a tribute to the lives lost, and call to crush the hate fueling tragic acts."We have to be out and show that there's more of us," Gee, a chorus member said. "If we don't show that then the visual is that there isn't more of us."In Palo Alto, candles were lit for the 11 people killed at the Chabad at Greater South Bay."It's natural to react with anger," Rabbi George Lereymoore said to the room.Rabbi Lereymoore said what many in the room were thinking, but he followed that statement by denouncing anger. He believes it will lead people from grief.Jacob Kaplan-Lipkin, the Jewish Student Association President at Stanford University, helped organize an on-campus vigil. It was held on the university's White Memorial Plaza."I don't know that there's a way to go from here," Kaplan-Lipkin said. "No matter what I do, it will be just for the people who lost their lives."Kaplan-Lipkin, like many, is still processing what happened. Things got a little better as he witnessed the turnout at Stanford University's vigil to honor the Pittsburgh victims."That was very touching," Rabbi Dov Greenberg said. "It reminds us again how special America is for many minority communities."Rabbi Dov Greenberg said the support is there and now it's time for action."It's true, power emerges through the power of a gun, but the future is determined by the love in the human heart," Rabbi Greenberg said. "That is ultimately in the long run of history, so much more powerful."