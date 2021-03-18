Reopening California

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom to reopen rides for season pass holders on April 1

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo has announced it will reopen the park's roller coasters and rides on April 1 for members and season pass holders.

It will open to the general public on April 3.

RELATED: Disney CEO says Disneyland set to reopen April 30

Rides have been shut down since last March because of the pandemic.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom has been open to guests since July for the animal focused Marine World Experience.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
TOP STORIES
