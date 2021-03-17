disneyland

Disney CEO says Disneyland set to reopen April 30

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It's been a long year for Disneyland fans, but "The Happiest Place On Earth" is finally set to reopen its doors.

The Disney resort, which houses Disneyland and its sister theme park California Adventure, plans to reopen with limited capacity on April 30, the company announced on Wednesday.

California will allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, on April 1, health officials announced.



Disneyland, the company's flagship theme park located in Anaheim, California, has been closed more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here," Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement Wednesday. "We're excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place."

'A Touch of Disney' experience coming to Disney California Adventure Park
The limited-capacity ticketed event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort as well as unique photo locations around the park



The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.

