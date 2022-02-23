Suspect arrested in connection to more than 50 burglaries in San Jose, Milpitas

Police say the suspect would smash the front windows of the businesses, take cash registers and cash, and then flee the scene -- often in stolen vehicles.
SJPD released surveillance video showing a burglar smashing the window of a business, entering, then exiting with a cash register
SJPD detectives, along with detectives from Milpitas, were able to identify 43-year-old Andrew Deanda as the person responsible for at least 35 burglaries in the city. He was also wanted for at least 20 burglary cases in Milpitas.
Deanda has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main jail for 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft, and additional misdemeanor charges.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live