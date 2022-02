ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The affluent San Mateo County town of Atherton is dealing with a surge of home burglaries involving Chilean gang members.Police say eight residential burglaries were reported in the city last month.Police suspect six of those were committed by organized Chilean gang members operating out of the Los Angeles area.The police chief says Chilean gang member burglaries have been a problem throughout the county and nationwide.Over the last five years, Atherton averaged about two burglaries per month.