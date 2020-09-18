smoke

Smoke, bad air quality returns to Bay Area this weekend: Here's when it will arrive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been a blissful few days of clear skies in the Bay Area, but our air quality is about to take a turn. Smoke is forecasted to make its way back over the region this weekend, says ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"Waking up Saturday morning, the winds are shifting, coming out of the north and bringing the North Complex and the August Fire Complex smoke," says Nicco. "About half of us will be covered by Saturday evening in haze and it just keeps getting thicker as we head through Sunday."

Here's how the smoke timeline breaks down for the Bay Area:

The North Bay will be the first region affected, with smoke moving in overnight Friday into Saturday. As the day goes on, the smoke will "slide into the bay, into the Peninsula and the East Bay," says Nicco.

LIVE SMOKE TRACKER: Track Bay Area air quality levels

Only the South Bay may be spared Saturday morning and during the day.

"By Saturday evening, it should be covering just about everywhere but the South Bay."

Things only get worse from there Sunday, when most of us should expect to wake up to hazy skies. (Though the best chance of clear skies is once again in the South Bay Sunday.)


"Just about everybody" will be shrouded in smoke Monday until relief finally arrives again on Tuesday, says Nicco.

RELATED: This mask is good for smoke, bad for COVID-19: Here's the fix

"Autumn arrives at 6:31 a.m. and it ushers in clean air," Nicco says of the autumnal equinox.

So how bad will air quality be?

Thankfully, we aren't looking at orange skies or apocalyptic conditions this time around.

Even though smoke is expected to cover the region, just how bad the air quality will be on the ground depends on a few factors. As of Friday morning, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District hasn't issued a Spare the Alert for the weekend.

"I think they're banking on the smoke staying above the surface," says Nicco. "There will be smoke in the middle parts of the atmosphere. The key will be how much will work into the lower layer."


