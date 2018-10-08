HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --A new pumpkin king has been crowned in Half Moon Bay.
Steve Daletas from Pleasant Hill, Oregon won with a gargantuan gourd weighing 2,170 pounds.
This is his fourth time winning the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.
The winning pumpkin will be on display at the Half-Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival this weekend.
The current world record is 2,624 pounds.
Just a little perspective, that's about the weight of a Honda Civic.