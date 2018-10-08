SOCIETY

Oregon man's gourd crowned king at Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off

EMBED </>More Videos

A new pumpkin king has been crowned in Half Moon Bay.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
A new pumpkin king has been crowned in Half Moon Bay.

Steve Daletas from Pleasant Hill, Oregon won with a gargantuan gourd weighing 2,170 pounds.

This is his fourth time winning the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

VIDEO: Check out this Napa farmer's field full of gargantuan gourds

The winning pumpkin will be on display at the Half-Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival this weekend.

The current world record is 2,624 pounds.

Just a little perspective, that's about the weight of a Honda Civic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypumpkinfarmingdistractionbuzzworthywhere you liveu.s. & worldHalf Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Former Cal, Stanford professor among 2 awarded Nobel Prize in Economics
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University
More Society
Top Stories
San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines
Wildfire victims may finally move into tiny home they won in contest
Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe
Napa's new alarm system legacy from last year's fires
Santa Rosa firestorm survivor reflects on losing home, gaining perspective
Fire victims sent to collections for burned AT&T equipment
The miracle mall of Santa Rosa
BART tests ShakeAlert earthquake warning system
Show More
BEFORE & AFTER: Drone shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Man on bicycle seen leaving homicide scene in Fremont
Tax relief for disaster victims
Glen Ellen farm rises from the Nuns Fire ashes
More News