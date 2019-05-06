70 Years of ABC7: Behind the Scenes of Channel 7 News in 1968

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 1968, gathering and broadcasting news was a very different experience than it is today. One notable difference is that all of our footage was all shot on film. It had to be processed before it could be broadcast over the air. The time and effort was remarkable.Luckily, the process was documented.We dove deep into our archive for this video to showcase, "The Anatomy of a Newscast." It follows one day in our 1968 newsroom. It's a fascinating look back at how our early broadcast journalists covered the news and delivered it to the audience.