70 Years of ABC7

70 Years of ABC7: Behind the Scenes of Reality TV in 1955

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Long before our favorite reality TV series like American Idol and The Bachelor, Channel 7 launched "Success Story," a weekly series that was broadcast Live from Bay Area factories and other local businesses. It focused on American ingenuity and the story behind innovative products and successful ideas.

Think Shark Tank meets 20/20, in the 1950s.

From deep in the ABC7 archive, this 1955 episode of "Success Story" marked the 2nd anniversary of the show and focused on Channel 7 itself. It's a remarkable behind the scenes look into the beginning of television. It showcases how our original TV crews worked to broadcast "Success Story" Live on the air each week.

Look back with us through the ABC7 archives to witness our unique communities through the eyes of some of the first people to broadcast their stories, as ABC7 celebrates 70 years in the Bay Area.
