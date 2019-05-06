70 Years of ABC7: Former Mayor Willie Brown declares ABC Day in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're celebrating 70 years of being a part of your lives at ABC7. Today, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown presented a special honor to our ABC7 Mornings team and our General Manager Tom Cibrowski."On behalf of the City and County of San Francisco, as directed by the current Mayor of this city London Breed I announce on her behalf and on the behalf of all 800,000 San Franciscans whom I suspect you hope listen or watches you every day -- ABC Day in San Francisco. This simply means all those parking tickets that your sound trucks have been receiving on this day will be canonized and you don't have to pay," joked Mayor Brown.