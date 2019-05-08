SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Throughout ABC7's history, the station has been known for some pretty far out promotion campaigns, but they have a serious purpose, to let you know we are working for you.
That is especially true for our consumer team - from John Brian in the 1970s to 7 on Your Side's Michael Finney, working for you since 1991.
Check out this video with our brave consumer team - not afraid to wear crazy costumes to make sure viewers are well protected!
Look back with us through the ABC7 archives to witness our unique communities through the eyes of some of the first people to broadcast their stories, as ABC7 celebrates 70 years in the Bay Area.
70 Years of ABC7: Was Superman really an ABC7 consumer reporter?
