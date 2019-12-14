ABC7 and Disney donates $15,000 to Santa Rosa's Redwood Empire Food Bank

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 and our parent company, Disney, provided a helping hand to the local community this holiday season.ABC7 reporter Wayne Freedman was in Santa Rosa to present a $15,000 check to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which will contribute to supporting the Feeding America's Produce Program.Food Bank employees say one in six Sonoma County residents face food insecurity, and the bank serves more than 82,000 people a year.That number increased to 25,000 after the North Bay wildfires.Employees say the donation will help them tremendously and buy them $60,000 in groceries to serve to the community.Food bank staff Sara Olsher says, "We have buying power so we can go out and buy the food we need and distribute it, and we get a lot of donated, which we pay to transport and distribute."Our parent company Disney has been supporting Feeding America since 2012.