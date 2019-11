ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive

TEXT TO DONATE

ABC7 is partnering with Bay Area food banks to help feed our communities with our annual food drive. More than 840,000 people from Sonoma County to Gilroy go hungry each month. That's one in nine of our friends and neighbors in the Bay Area and one in four in San Francisco and Marin Counties. Join ABC7 in helping feed the Bay Area's hungry this holiday season!Text the wordto numberto donate $10 to Bay Area food banks. When prompted, reply with YES to confirm the donation and have it added to your phone bill In addition to your donations, the food banks marked below*** have been awarded withfrom Disney-ABC to help provide food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to children and families who need it most in the Bay Area. To learn more about how you can make a difference, visit FeedingAmerica.org Your donations will help our local food banks. Bay Area Food Banks is a collaboration of seven local food banks serving northern California counties. Collectively they serve 840,000 adults, seniors and children each month through nearly 1,600 food pantries, children's programs, shelters, soup kitchens, residential programs, and other emergency food providers.3990 Brickway BoulevardSanta Rosa, CA 95403(707) 523-7900PO Box 6324Concord, CA 94524(925) 676-7543750 Curtner Ave.San Jose, CA 95125-2118(408) 266-8866900 Pennsylvania AvenueSan Francisco, CA 94107(415) 282-1907PO Box 2599Oakland, CA 94614(510) 635-3663