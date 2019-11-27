food bank

ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive

Food donations are pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 is partnering with Bay Area food banks to help feed our communities with our annual food drive. More than 840,000 people from Sonoma County to Gilroy go hungry each month. That's one in nine of our friends and neighbors in the Bay Area and one in four in San Francisco and Marin Counties. Join ABC7 in helping feed the Bay Area's hungry this holiday season!

TEXT TO DONATE

Text the word FEED to number 80077 to donate $10 to Bay Area food banks. When prompted, reply with YES to confirm the donation and have it added to your phone bill.

In addition to your donations, the food banks marked below*** have been awarded with $15,000 from Disney-ABC to help provide food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to children and families who need it most in the Bay Area. To learn more about how you can make a difference, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

LOCAL FOOD BANKS
Your donations will help our local food banks. Bay Area Food Banks is a collaboration of seven local food banks serving northern California counties. Collectively they serve 840,000 adults, seniors and children each month through nearly 1,600 food pantries, children's programs, shelters, soup kitchens, residential programs, and other emergency food providers.

Redwood Empire Food Bank
3990 Brickway Boulevard
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
(707) 523-7900
www.refb.org

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano
PO Box 6324
Concord, CA 94524
(925) 676-7543
www.foodbankccs.org

Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties
750 Curtner Ave.
San Jose, CA 95125-2118
(408) 266-8866
www.shfb.org

SF-Marin Food Bank
900 Pennsylvania Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 282-1907
www.sfmfoodbank.org

Alameda County Community Food Bank***
PO Box 2599
Oakland, CA 94614
(510) 635-3663
www.accfb.org

A recent study revealed that one in five residents in Alameda County experiences or is at risk of hunger, according to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Urban Institute.

