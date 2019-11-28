ABC7 News, Disney donate $15K to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News and our parent company Disney are giving $15,000 each to five Bay Area food banks this holiday season to help them serve the community.Wednesday morning, ABC7 News reporter Laura Anthony presented the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano with their check.The $15,000 will provide 30,000 meals.Lisa Sherrill with the Food Bank says about half of their annual budget comes in during the holiday season.A significant portion of this is from individual donors.