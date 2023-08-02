Taylor Swift makes 'generous' donation to Bay Area food bank during tour stop

Taylor Swift, who was in Santa Clara last weekend for two performances of The Eras Tour, made "generous" donation to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is thanking Taylor Swift for her generosity and using her platform for good.

The singer, who was in Santa Clara last weekend for two sold-out performances of The Eras Tour, made "generous" donation to the food bank.

The food bank says this will help their efforts to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

And if that's not generous enough, Swift reportedly gave $100,000 bonuses to her 50 tour truck drivers, which comes out to about $5 million.

