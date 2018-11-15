SHARE THE JOY

ABC7, Disney give $15,000 to Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland

As we approach the holiday season, ABC7 News and our parent company Disney, are helping out Bay Area food banks. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
As we approach the holiday season, ABC7 News and our parent company Disney are committed to helping Bay Area food banks.

"ABC7 is proud to present to you a $15,000 check to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank so you can continue the outstanding work that you do for people in the Bay Area. Thank you so much this will go a long way towards ending hunger we're grateful," said ABC7's Kristen Sze to Executive Director Suzan Bateson.

Bateson tells ABC7 that each dollar goes especially far there.

They buy discounted food; think vegetables that grocery stores don't think are pretty enough for display.

Because of that, each dollar donated to the food bank covers what would normally be seven dollars' worth of food.

If you want to help out, you can donate or participate in local food drives.
