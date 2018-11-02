ABC7, Disney give $15,000 to San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --As we approach the holiday season, ABC7 News and our parent company Disney are committed to helping Bay Area food banks.
On Friday, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim presented a $15,000 check to Paul Ash, the executive director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.
Ash says the donation will be used to buy fresh produce to give to those in need.
Thank you @abc7newsbayarea & @Disney for your generous donation. Our Executive Director Paul Ash tells @DionLimTV that we’ll use the funds to secure more fresh produce for our neighbors in need. Watch for the segment during the evening news #FoodForAll #EndHungerTogether. pic.twitter.com/D3g1Ee2PgK— San Francisco-Marin Food Bank (@SFMFoodBank) November 2, 2018
"It is our biggest initiative," he said. "Two-thirds of what we distribute. It is something that will help the people we're serving, eat the healthiest they can. People love to see the variety, it changes the season, so it's like going to a farmers market. In fact, all of our distributions are farmer market style, where people choose what they want."
Friday's check was the second of five we'll be giving out this year to local food banks.
On Thursday, ABC7 News reporter David Louie presented a check to the Second Harvest Food Bank in San Jose.