SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --As we approach the holiday season, ABC7 News and our parent company Disney are helping out Bay Area food banks.
On Thursday, ABC7 News reporter David Louie presented a $15,000 check on behalf of ABC7 and Disney, to Second Harvest Food Bank in San Jose.
The money will help them buy fresh produce to distribute to families in Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties.
Pleased to present @2ndharvest with $15k check from @abc7newsbayarea & parent @WaltDisneyCo this morning. This will be used to buy fresh produce & veggies to enhance canned and packaged food donations for recipients in #SantaClara & #SanMateo counties. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/DYBTf4MusS— David Louie (@abc7david) November 1, 2018
Second Harvest serves 260,000 people every month.
"It's so hard for many people here in the bay area to make the math work every single month. So many of the people we serve are having to make tough choices between paying their rent, paying their medical bills, and being able to afford food," said CEO Leslie Bacho.
Second Harvest says 70 percent of the money raised is from individual donations.
Every $1 equals two healthy meals.