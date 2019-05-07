Society

Alabama choir sings for crash victim's daughter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Saturday, a choir from Alabama survived a fiery bus crash on Highway 101. On Monday, the choir used their collective voice, to lift up those who did not.

The Aeolians of Oakwood University sang for 15-year-old, lyanna Bishop. Her father, Kenneth Bishop, died when his SUV hit the back of the choir's bus which got caught up in a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 101 in Brisbane early Saturday morning.

RELATED: 'We feel blessed to still be here:' Alabama university choir performs after Bay Area bus crash

"I would like to say thank you to the Aeolians for trying to get my Dad out of the car before it burned," said Iyanna, who added, "I felt like my Dad was in the room when they were singing for me."

Iyanna lived with her father in San Mateo, just the two of them. Iyanna says he worked as a personal trainer.

"He was a great person, he was very close with everybody, very kind-hearted, always wanted to help people in need," she said.

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were looking death in the face,' University choir from Alabama escapes fiery bus crash on Hwy 101

"This man was in her life and is still in her spirit," said Reverend Amos Brown, of the NAACP, who invited the Aeolians, an internationally recognized choir, to sing at San Francisco's Third Baptist Church on Sunday.

"We brought them here because they represent the highest and the best of the African American culture, sacred music tradition," said Rev. Brown.

The choir's manager, Vilroy McBean, said singing for Iyanna was a healing opportunity for everyone.

"This was meaningful for her, but also for us, because we needed to get it out, we needed to see her."

RELATED: Bus involved in deadly crash on Highway 101 was transporting choir students from Alabama

The Aeolians are headed back to Alabama on Tuesday.

Iyanna's mother is on her way to the Bay Area from out-of-state.

If you would like to make a donation to the family of Kenneth Bishop, visit this GoFundMe page.
