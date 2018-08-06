MEGA MILLIONS

Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions jackpot

Eleven employees at this Wells Fargo branch in San Jose, Calif. are now multi-millionaires. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Eleven bank employees in the South Bay have requested privacy after claiming the $543 million Mega Millions jackpot. Surprisingly, the office pool winners are said to be planning on keeping their jobs at a Wells Fargo branch.

Multi-million dollar smiles greeted customers at the Wells Fargo branch on Branham Lane in San Jose as word spread that employees hit the jackpot.

RELATED: Some officer workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ

"They're like all smiles, they didn't say much," said frequent customer Pamela Burroughs.

Many stopped by Monday to congratulate the new millionaires.

"I have tears in my eyes, I'm so excited for them," said Cathy Dilts of San Jose. She knows a few of the winners who are still on the job.

"I went up to one of them, gave her a big, big hug because I felt most excited for her, it was a young woman," said Dilts. Their ages range from 21 to 60.

Eleven of the bank employees -- including a supervisor -- pitched in $2 a piece into the office pool.

RELATED: San Jose store owners get $1M bonus after selling winning Mega Millions ticket

The winning ticket was bought at Ernie's Liquor Store in south San Jose last month.

The $543 million jackpot was the largest prize won in California Lotto history.

After federal taxes, each employee is estimated to walk away with at least $19 million. "Wow, share the wealth," joked customer Darlene Medina.

The new wealth slightly impacted the branch's hours as they unexpectedly closed their doors this past Saturday.


Corporate officials would not comment on the winnings other than to say they're happy for those employees and have brought on other team members from nearby branches to assist where needed.

"I saw some familiar faces but a lot of new faces, which didn't make sense to me," said loyal customer Ahmed Abdo. "I was told that they were going to keep their job here, but I don't buy that."

No word on the other employees who didn't join the office pool.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Mega Millions, visit this page.
