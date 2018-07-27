Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas

After they are reunited and leave a detention center, most of the families who have crossed the U.S. Mexico spend a very short time at a respite center. There, they wait for a relative or a sponsor in the U.S. to house them while they go through the legal process of trying to stay in this country.Lia Turk and Lilian Pena are volunteers from the Bay Area who just arrived from McAllen, Texas after spending nearly a week at the Catholic Charities Respite Center.Their time was brief but their memories will last a lifetime."The overwhelming emotion of people saying ah, ah we're going to get a shower," said Pena.Hundreds of people a day go through the respite center. There they are fed and besides having that shower, they sleep in a proper bed."These are all people seeking a safe haven for their family, that's all they want. They are not criminals, said Turk who is a member of a San Mateo group called the "McAllen 12" which recently accompanied Congresswoman Jackie Speier to McAllen where they donated goods to people inside a detention center.She explained that when they leave there, they must wear an ankle bracelet which acts as a tracking device."They are really dehumanizing because they are battery-run and the have to be recharged every 12 hours for the whole time until their court date," explained Turk.That could take months or years.Also joining them was a group of students from USF led by professor Belinda Hernandez Arriaga.In fact, they brought with them this banner symbolizing justice and hope and placed it on a border wall.USF is now considering creating a partnership between the university and the Respite Center in McAllen."Certainly in the stories that are coming out and the stories that I'm hearing, there is a great urgency for us to act," said Shabnam Koirala Azad who is the Dean of the School of Education at USF.Pena brought back some mementos of her short time there."This was a rosary we gave people who wanted a rosary and this is a symbol of hope for them and protection," she explained.Both are feelings that are real for the people they served.There is a volunteer crew there in McAllen who has a deal with a local pizza place, Bucks.Pizzas are $6.50 and feed 4 people. (Pizza is normally $10. so it is a nice discount!) You can call into Bucks and order as many pizzas as you would like, pay with your credit card. A volunteer named Mayra will pick them up and get them to the Respite Center in time for dinner.She does this every day! When you order, mention you need to make sure they know this is for the Catholic Charities Respite Center and specifically mention Mayra's name. If they have enough for the day you call they will add your order to the next day. And it doesn't matter that it is pizza every day because the families only stay for 24 hours. So please call Buck's Pizza at 956 581 8611.