COVID-19 vaccine

'I'm a little angry': SF beauty professionals react to being left behind in vaccine eligibility

By Matt Boone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With San Francisco's move into the red tier, one of the longest-shuttered professions will officially be able to open: estheticians.

"The City is opening remaining activities allowed in the purple tier that had not yet reopened, such as personal services that require mask removal," said a release from the San Francisco Mayor's office.

RELATED: San Francisco restaurants welcome customers back inside

Barbers will also be allowed to do beard trimmings and shaves now that clients can take off masks.

While there have been very few reported cases of transmission within the personal care services industry, many barbers and cosmetologists are worried that they are not yet eligible for vaccines.

"We're evidently dangerous enough to shut down but not important enough to get a vaccine," said Joe Gallagher, owner of Joe's Barbershop in the Castro. "I'm a little angry."

Watch the video posted in the plater above for more reaction by barbershop and spa owners on the change into the red tier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscovaccinesnail salonbeautyhair stylingbusinesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesan francisco countyreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
﻿Blue Shield meets with local counties to discuss vaccine allocation
Here's how to get 'walk-up' vaccine at Oakland Coliseum
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on J&J COVID vaccine
Experts explain why J&J, Merck collaboration will change rollout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
﻿Blue Shield meets with local counties to discuss vaccine allocation
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
California Dreaming: Reimagining child care in the Golden State
Here's how to get 'walk-up' vaccine at Oakland Coliseum
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
House to wrap early amid threat of violence at U.S. Capitol
Show More
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Allergies acting up? ABC7's Drew Tuma says blame the trees
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on J&J COVID vaccine
SF restaurants welcome customers back inside
More TOP STORIES News