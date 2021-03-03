Reopening California

San Francisco restaurants welcome customers back inside

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The red tier in the state's re-opening plan is in effect in San Francisco, Napa and Santa Clara counties. Restaurants can now allow customers inside up to 25% of the dining room's capacity.

Roxanne's Café in San Franciso's Lower Nob Hill happily welcomed the breakfast crowd inside Wednesday morning and plans to now start bringing back the 14 employees who had to be let go because of the shutdown.



"I can't even express my feelings. Everyone has been waiting for this moment. I am sure all small business owners like us have been waiting for their moment. I am very excited. It's a light at the end of the tunnel," owner Henry Hejazi said while overseeing two tables full of customers.

RELATED: 3 Bay Area counties join red tier, loosen reopening restrictions

One couple visiting from San Diego was delighted to eat inside at Roxanne's, after a cold dinner outside.

"It was awful last night- it was cold. We went to Pier 39 to eat. I was very surprised today we got to eat inside. It's more normalizing and better. I am just glad things are getting back to normal," Nayyi Perez said.

"Nothing beats inside dining. They want to chat and nobody wants to eat on the street," Hejazi said.

But people were still out on the street Wednesday morning in North Beach. Caffe Greco is still not ready to open its indoor dining room. Employees say the owner will probably wait until the next re-opening tier before letting people inside.

RELATED: Excitement builds as SF museums, gyms given OK to open indoors

A loyal group of customers who has coffee at Caffe Greco every morning was fine with sitting outside.

"I prefer outdoor dining. I feel there is better ventilation than there is inside," said John Lanni.

His friend, Dennis Sullivan, said he hopes the makeshift outdoor dining rooms restaurants have created will become permanent.

"I think the city has been transformed by the parklets. I think it has added to a variety of opportunities. I hope that continues. Being inside is of course wonderful but being outside is equally as wonderful," Sullivan said.

Hejazi agrees they do have a certain charm to them. And they were expensive. Hejazi spent $22,000 on Roxanne Café's parklet. He said he would be willing to consider keeping it but says it will be up to City Hall, as they take up metered parking spaces.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusrestaurantssan francisco countyreopening californiacovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
High school band members zip into pods to stay socially distant
Excitement builds as SF museums, gyms given OK to open indoors
3 Bay Area counties join red tier
SF moms protest in the park for schools to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Antioch PD update on Angelo Quinto wrongful death lawsuit
Puppies sickened after eating drugs in SF neighborhood
COVID-19 updates: SF, Santa Clara, Napa counties enter red tier
Jeremy Lin talks about racial slur directed at him
NY Gov. Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Show More
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
Bay Area exodus: Where is everyone going and why?
Sutter Health could cancel up to 90K vaccine appointments
Kelly Marie Tran proud to be latest Disney heroine
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
More TOP STORIES News