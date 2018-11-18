CAMP FIRE

California brewers create 'Resilience IPA' to help Camp Fire victims in Butte County

California brewers are coming together to help victims of the Camp Fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
California brewers are coming together to help victims of the Camp Fire.

Sierra Nevada and several other breweries will brew a "Resilience IPA" on November 27th.

The full name of the beer is Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.

Fountainhead Brewing Company in Sacramento is among those brewing this beverage to contribute to the Sierra Nevada Brewery Camp Fire Relief Fund.

All profits from the sales of this beer will go to this fund.

So help yourself to a beer, and help a good cause.

We have more information on the help Camp Fire and how to help victims here.
