California's largest recycling center chain RePlanet closes all locations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's biggest chain of recycling centers has closed all its locations.
RePlanet ran nearly 300 recycling centers statewide, including in San Francisco, Alameda and San Jose.
They closed suddenly on Monday, leaving 750 people without jobs.
A company spokesperson says it's become too expensive to operate the centers.
