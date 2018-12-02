U.S. & WORLD

'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

The film "Christmas Vacation" is considered a holiday classic by some, and one man in Texas has taken that to a new extreme.

He has recreated the scene from the movie where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

Chris Heerlein wanted to win a neighborhood holiday display contest.

Instead, he caused panic only a day after putting his display up.

A passerby is seen on home surveillance video rushing in to try and help a dummy, believing it was a real person.

He called 911.

The family has posted a sign telling people it's not real.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchristmasholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas decoration display
Service dog 'Sully HW Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas decoration display
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
ABC7 helps police return stolen ashes to woman
Life slowly settling down in Alaska after magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Man arrested in Petaluma after nearly biting off man's finger during fight
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Couple found after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
First candle on Bill Graham Menorah in San Francisco to be lit for Hanukkah
Show More
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Nurse shark attacks Utah boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas decoration display
Happy Hanukkah! Everything you need to know about playing dreidel
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
More News