Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens in North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5212655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A first of its kind coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help