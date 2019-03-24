Society

Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens in North Carolina

A first of its kind coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
321 Coffee is a special partnership between NC State University students and young people with special needs.

You can join them for coffee from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Market Shops section of the Farmers Market at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh.

Since 2016, 321 Coffee has been operating a pop-up coffee stand on the NC State campus.

Lindsay Wrege came up with the idea and enlisted help from fellow students. She says she was inspired by Bitty & Beau's coffee in Wilmington.

"This shop showcases the strengths of those with intellectual and developmental delays; not just that they can make a great cup of coffee, but also the unique values they bring to society," said Wrege.
