Commuter finds dentures left in seat on BART train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A commuter on BART Wednesday had a toothy surprise waiting for them when they got on.
Mike Euglow posted on Twitter a picture of dentures that were left on the Walnut Creek to SFO train at Montgomery Station. The tweet read "SFBART clean up on aisle 5. Do you have a lost and found?"
@SFBART clean up on aisle 5. Do you have a lost and found? pic.twitter.com/yntUTgyDh1— mike euglow (@meuglow) January 9, 2019
BART later replied to the tweet letting Euglow know that their "end-of-line cleaner should intercept this".
No word yet on if the teeth made it back to their owner.