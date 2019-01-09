SOCIETY

Commuter finds dentures left in seat on BART train

Dentures left on a BART train at Montgomery Station. Jan. 9, 2019 (@meuglow/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A commuter on BART Wednesday had a toothy surprise waiting for them when they got on.

RELATED: Video of man getting haircut on BART goes viral

Mike Euglow posted on Twitter a picture of dentures that were left on the Walnut Creek to SFO train at Montgomery Station. The tweet read "SFBART clean up on aisle 5. Do you have a lost and found?"


BART later replied to the tweet letting Euglow know that their "end-of-line cleaner should intercept this".

RELATED: Good doggo stands up on BART to make room on busy day

No word yet on if the teeth made it back to their owner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyBARTtrainscommutingbay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
BART seeking buyers for hundreds of old cars going out of service
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
More Society
Top Stories
Police say roommate stole Vacaville man's $10M winning scratcher ticket
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
Fiona Ma ceremony becomes 'swearing' in
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answer Covered California questions
Harlem Globetrotters return to ABC7 sports department for rematch
EXCLUSIVE: 3 detained, released in shooting death of Peninsula teen
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of showers
Show More
First BART train through the Transbay Tube left a reporter stranded
Homeless man in GoFundMe scam arrested after missing court
Politicians, firefighters react to Pres. Trump's FEMA threat
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
1 arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
More News