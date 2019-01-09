Commuter finds dentures left in seat on BART train

@SFBART clean up on aisle 5. Do you have a lost and found? pic.twitter.com/yntUTgyDh1 — mike euglow (@meuglow) January 9, 2019

A commuter on BART Wednesday had a toothy surprise waiting for them when they got on.Mike Euglow posted on Twitter a picture of dentures that were left on the Walnut Creek to SFO train at Montgomery Station. The tweet read "SFBART clean up on aisle 5. Do you have a lost and found?"BART later replied to the tweet letting Euglow know that their "end-of-line cleaner should intercept this".No word yet on if the teeth made it back to their owner.