building a better bay area

Controversial boulders removed from San Francisco street

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Department of Public Works have removed the boulders from Clinton Park Alley Monday. The move was at the request of residents on the street, who originally paid for the boulders.

The boulders were in place to prevent large encampments and drug deals from popping up on the sidewalk.

RELATED: San Francisco neighbors pitch in to buy boulders to deter drug dealers, homeless

One neighbor who lives on the street told ABC7 News she helped pay for the boulders.

The woman did not want to be identified, but said roughly 6 weeks ago, a large encampment moved in behind the Pet Food Express. The pet store backs up to Clinton Park alley.

The neighbor said the encampment covered the sidewalk and became violent.

Residents were continuously calling authorities.

RELATED: Santa Cruz enacts curfew on famed 'Main Beach' near boardwalk

The boulders were their way of taking matters into their own hands. However, since then, the boulders have been pushed into the street by people protesting the move. The push back has cost the city money and turned the street into a spectacle.

"People were getting harassed," the neighbor said. "People were out here in the streets in the middle of the night harassing people that were living on the street, like living in the buildings on the street. Also, online. People's jobs were getting contacted."

A public works spokesperson said the agency is working on a long term solution to the homelessness issue in Clinton Park alley.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areahomelessdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
String of San Francisco restaurants closing their doors
Berkeley's North Shattuck Association drops 'Gourmet Ghetto' name
Controversy over school closures in the East Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PHOTOS: Warriors Media Day event at Chase Center
Hayward man accused of spying for Chinese government
Retail expert says Forever 21 fell out of step with consumer base
Kansas City man accused of setting South Bay fires reportedly here for HS reunion
'Goose Game': The untitled video game that's taking the world by storm
Dan Ashley's Friends of Camp Concord Golf Tournament tees off
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Show More
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in SoCal
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Oakland couple wins Six Flags 'Coffin Challenge'
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict history of suspensions
More TOP STORIES News