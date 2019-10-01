Controversial boulders removed from San Francisco street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Department of Public Works have removed the boulders from Clinton Park Alley Monday. The move was at the request of residents on the street, who originally paid for the boulders.The boulders were in place to prevent large encampments and drug deals from popping up on the sidewalk.One neighbor who lives on the street told ABC7 News she helped pay for the boulders.The woman did not want to be identified, but said roughly 6 weeks ago, a large encampment moved in behind the Pet Food Express. The pet store backs up to Clinton Park alley.The neighbor said the encampment covered the sidewalk and became violent.Residents were continuously calling authorities.The boulders were their way of taking matters into their own hands. However, since then, the boulders have been pushed into the street by people protesting the move. The push back has cost the city money and turned the street into a spectacle."People were getting harassed," the neighbor said. "People were out here in the streets in the middle of the night harassing people that were living on the street, like living in the buildings on the street. Also, online. People's jobs were getting contacted."A public works spokesperson said the agency is working on a long term solution to the homelessness issue in Clinton Park alley.