GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Crews rappel down San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews rappel down San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections (1 of 4)

VIDEO: Crews rappel down SF's Golden Gate Bridge

It's a historical moment for the Golden Gate Bridge. For the first time, officials hired a team to inspect every seam and rivet. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you drive on the Golden Gate Bridge Monday and see crews dangling from ropes, don't be alarmed because they are conducting inspections to check for rust and other defects.

You may have to do a double take, but yes there are men dangling from the Golden Gate Bridge and officials are asking people not to linger. "We encourage you to take a look, but keep moving because you don't want to be the cause of congestion," bridge district spokesperson Priya Clemens said.

VIDEO: Security stepped up on Golden Gate Bridge after tower climbing stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Security is being stepped up at the Golden Gate Bridge after an alarming video of two Wisconsin teens climbing to the top of the north tower.



It's hard not to stare as this is a historical moment. For the first time, Golden Gate Bridge officials have hired a team to inspect every seam and rivet of the towers. For crews, that means being strapped into ropes and pulleys to rappel down the tower while they look for rust and areas where steel is thinning.

They have inspected the bridge before from afar with binoculars. This extra step was motivated by new federal regulations that require areas known as fracture critical be inspected at arms length. "The towers are not fracture critical and not covered under new regulations, but as responsible bridge operations we decided to add it to our scope," Clemens said.

RELATED: Golden Gate Bridge seismic retrofit to be completed by 2021

The inspections will take about a week and will help officials understand where their painters and iron workers need to focus.

They plan to conduct these inspections every two years.

Click here for more videos and stories about the Golden Gate Bridge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygolden gate bridgebridgetraffictransportationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Ballot Measure would raise Bay Area bridge tolls $3
Golden Gate Bridge inspectors describe their experience
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
More golden gate bridge
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News