CAMP FIRE

Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victim arrives in Chico to give it away

A man donating an RV to a survivor of the Camp Fire has arrived in Chico to give it away.

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
A man donating an RV to a survivor of the Camp Fire has arrived in Chico to give it away.

James Faircloth lives in Denver now but lived in the Bay Area more than a decade ago.

He went to the Chico Craigslist site and saw how much people needed.

Faircloth decided to start a GoFundMe account to raise funds to buy an RV for a deserving first responder who lost his or her home in the devastating inferno. Much to his amazement, the response on GoFundMe was swift and within days the campaign surpassed its goal and now stands at just over $8,500.

He bought a pre-owned six-passenger motorhome and drove it to Chico with his 6-year-old daughter.

He decided to give it to Jeff Wood, a fellow father. The two of them met yesterday.

Wood says he didn't quite know how to say thank you. "The only way to do it is to come and give him a hug and try to tell him how much it means," said Wood.

Other people have donated at least four RV's after seeing what James is doing.

If you have any suggestions, James can be reached at RV4campfirefamily@gmail.com

