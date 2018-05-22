DRONEVIEW7

DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
DRONEVIEW7 recently flew to Treasure Island to give us a great view of the new San Francisco skyline.

Salesforce Tower is an unmistakable giant, topping out at 1,070 feet tall -- more than 200 feet taller than the Transamerica Pyramid, the previous tallest building in San Francisco.

It's also nearly 300 feet taller than the Bank of America building.

ABC7 News got an exclusive look inside the crown of Salesforce Tower when workers installed the tower's trademark LED light installation.


Groundbreaking for the tower began in 2013. Timelapse video shows the building as it grew over the past five years. It became known as the Salesforce Tower in 2014 after the cloud computing company signed a lease to become the building's main tenant.

The skyscraper, a symbol of the ascension of the tech industry, represents 28 percent of the city's workforce.

Workers installed the tower's trademark 11,000 LED lights as part of an art installation that will light up nightly, featuring moving images from photos taken around the city.

RELATED: San Francisco's Salesforce Tower becomes tallest building on West Coast

There have been tests and demonstrations but the light show premieres Tuesday evening at 8 p.m.

If the weather cooperates, people will be able to see it from 30 miles away.

For more sky-high views from DRONEVIEW7, visit this page.
